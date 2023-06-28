Naidu to start district tours on Future Guarantee campaign

TDP supremo and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu is likely to start his districts tour from the first or second week of July. He would be touring the districts on “Future Guarantee” (Bhavishyatthu Guarantee), which is one of the latest slogans of the party ahead of the next general elections.

Chandrababu Naidu had been extensively touring the districts on two programmes – Badude Badudu and Idem Kharma Rastraniki. He had addressed several public meetings as part of the two slogans in the districts.

Now, he is getting ready to start the districts tour once again to guarantee the future of the state and the future of the people. He is aiming at wresting the power from the ruling YSR Congress. He is enthusing with the rank and file of the party to get ready for the final battle.

Sources in the TDP say that Chandrababu Naidu had kept the alliance issue aside for the time being. He is not as keen as he was on having alliance with the BJP and the Jana Sena. While the alliance with the Jana Sena is assured, there is uncertainty over the alliance with the BJP.

Chandrababu Naidu had closeted with BJP president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi last month. It is said that they have discussed the issue of alliance in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states.

Quite interestingly, the TDP is strong in Telangana too and has the voting percentage that could alter the electoral results in the state. Though some leaders have left the party in Telangana, the cadre is intact, and the voters too are strong for the TDP. It is said that the strong vote base of the TDP would be of great help to the BJP to win the election.

However, keeping all these options aside, Chandrababu Naidu is focusing more on AP elections. He would be on districts tour while party general secretary Nara Lokesh is on Yuva Galam padayatra. The tours are set to add some flavour to the TDP to benefit for the next election.