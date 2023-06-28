Thalapathy’s Leo Team Ends the Controversy

Thalapathy Vijay’s next upcoming film Leo landed in controversy after a Chennai-based social activist filed a complaint on Vijay and Leo’s film under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Vijay was spotted holding a cigarette in the Naa Ready song. A petitioner alleged that Vijay is promoting drugs and smoking throughout the song.

Now after the criticism and the case, Leo’s team has added a smoking disclaimer in Leo’s first song. Even the song lyrics were modified to avoid further complications. Leo gained huge buzz as this is the second collaboration of Vijay with Lokesh Kanagaraj. Leo is a gangster drama and is in the last leg of its shoot. The film is aimed for Dasara 2023 release in all the Indian languages. Trisha is the leading lady and Anirudh scored the music.