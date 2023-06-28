TDP writes to EC on bogus votes

The TDP on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of the Election Commission asking for certain steps to be taken by the EC to ensure genuine voters in the voters list.

The TDP wanted the EC to remove bogus votes and the votes which are not listed with the proper door number.

The TDP said that several representations have been submitted to your office earlier about bogus votes enrolment, deletion of eligible voters, enrolling several votes on the same door number, allocation of different booths to voters belonging to the same family, and other related issues.

However, there appears to be no action from your side as the enrolment of bogus votes is going unabated in the State of Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP said that votes residing in the same door number house should be enrolled in the same part, same section and same serial within the relevant electoral roll.

In case of enrolment of new votes or deletion of existing voters, it should be mandatory that the list be displayed on the notice board of the AERO/ ERO Office and in the concerned web portal, the TDP said.

Ensuring that door numbers are recorded correctly in the voter list, while simultaneously ensuring that there are no ‘zero’ door numbers, and several bogus voters are enrolled with single/same door numbers. Therefore, the genuineness of all such cases may be verified and bogus voters may be deleted.

The TDP wanted that the dead votes need to be removed periodically in a regular manner and in the door-to-door verification process of votes by BLOs starting from 21st July kindly ensure that BLAs are included in the verification process.

In respect of certain objections in connection with the revision of electoral rolls, information related to the action taken must be given to the person who raised the objection in the form of a reply, the TDP said.

Details of the 10.23 lakh votes deleted recently due to duplication and double entries may be provided to the political parties, the TDP wanted.

The TDP felt that it may be better to provide colour photos in place black and white photos in the electoral roll instead of the existing black and white photos.