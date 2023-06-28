Jagan feeling shaky on huge response to Yuva Galam, says Lokesh

Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is totally feeling insecure on learning about the massive response to the Yuva Galam pada yatra in the past 140 days, said TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Wednesday.

Addressing a huge public meeting at Kota of Gudur Assembly segment in Nellore district as part of his ongoing pada yatra, Lokesh felt that Jagan is under frustration not knowing about his future. Observing that several attempts have been made to create hurdles to the Yuva Galam, Lokesh stated that “We are not scared of even bombs and how we are feared of eggs.”

Pointing out that Jagan, while in Opposition, launched an agitation for special category status during his pada yatra in Nellore district, Lokesh said that the people trusted him and voted the YSRCP to power in State besides electing a total of 31 MPs, including the members of the Rajya Sabha. “These MPs who should fight for the special category status are indulging in various kinds of illegal activities,” Lokesh said pointing out that one MP is an accused of killing ‘Babai’ (Paternal uncle of Jagan), one MP is busy saving his son who is involved in Delhi liquor scam and like this.

Expressing serious concern that Andhra Pradesh is now recording one murder for every hour and one rape for a day, the TDP national general secretray said that Jagan has cheated even women in the State by discontinuing various welfare schemes. “How the Chief Minister, who promised total prohibition, can go to the people to ask for votes,” Lokesh questioned.

Later when the toddy-tappers brought their problems to the notice of Lokesh, he said that once the TDP is into power all their issues will be resolved on a war footing basis. Employment opportunities will be provided to them by setting up Neera cafes,, he said.

When the villagers of Kota raised several issues haunting them, Lokesh said that Jagan has totally neglected the welfare of SCs and STs too and the TDP will take all possible measures to resolve their problems once the party is back in power. All basic facilities will be provided by the coming TDP government, Lokesh told the villagers.