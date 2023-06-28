Spy Telugu Movie Review

4:35 PM Final Report :

SPY is a poor man’s Pathaan. Scenes written around Netaji files play to the galleries well. Other than that,SPY is a very template film.The major culprit is the overambitious theme,and the script is all over the place.Script Key words are Mossad, Sri Lanka, China, Global Terrorists, Nuclear Missiles.. but the film lacks engaging scenes and execution.The casting is a big minus except Hero Nikhil. Production values are adequate within the limitations.Overall, it could have been better.

4:25 PM . Jay and raw agents prevent India China war

4:15 PM A special appearance hero enters. Some backdrop explanation about Netaji azad hind fauz going on.

3:45 PM CST As khadir Khan enters in India intel reports come in, Jay and team is on the mission to find him

3:20 PM CST First half report

First half is an average one. It opens at a bigger canvas,slips down to a routine spy film and by the interval time picks up a little bit.

3:10 PM When the story is slipping into a routine one,Netaji files concept has been introduced. Now the proceedings are back to interesting mode

2:50 PM CST Jay is on a mission to find how his brother Subhash was killed.

2:30 PM CST Hero Jay (Nikhil ) introduction in a big fight in Srilanka

2:20 PM CST Movie opens in Jordan. Indian RAW agents kills International criminal Khadir Khan

2:15 PM CST Show Time.

Movie : SPY (Telugu)

Release date: 29th June 2023

Director: Garry Bh

Music director: Vishal Chandrashekhar, Sricharan Pakala

Cinematography: Mark David

Language: Telugu

Producers: K. Raja Shekhar Reddy

