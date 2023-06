The Academy has invited new members for the Oscar Jury for the year 2023. A total of 398 members have been zeroed in. Six members from the team of RRR are invited for the Jury of 2023 and they include Ram Charan, NTR, MM Keeravani, Chandrabose, Sabu Cyril and KK Senthil Kumar. This is the first time, six members from a movie team made it to the Jury of the Academy Awards. NTR and Ram Charan are now global stars after the release of RRR and they are busy with a bunch of biggies.

