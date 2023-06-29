Shankar changes plans for Indian 2

Top director Shankar iss busy with two biggies: Indian 2 and Game Changer. After facing several hurdles and delays, Indian 2 is back on track and the shooting portions are planned to be completed before May. With a slight delay, the shooting formalities are expected to be wrapped up by July. Shankar wanted ample time for the post-production and he wanted Indian 2 to be released for Sankranthi 2024. But the latest update says that the plans are changed.

The makers are now in plan to release Indian 2 during summer 2024 and an official announcement is awaited. Several Hollywood studios are working for Indian 2 and it is one of the costliest films made in Kamal and Shankar’s career. Impressed with the work of Shankar, Kamal Haasan gifted an expensive watch for the top director. Kajal Agarwal is the heroine and Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in other important roles. Lyca Productions are the producers.