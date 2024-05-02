x
Nag’s 1st Look From Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera: Striking

Nag’s 1st Look From Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera: Striking

Dhanush and Nagarjuna are playing the lead roles in the upcoming multi-starrer Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera under the banners of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd. After making a positive impression with Dhanush’s first look, the makers today came up with Nagarjuna’s first look.

Nagarjuna, in the poster, appeared serious. While there is a truck full of money, there is no excitement in his face. The glimpse is meant to describe his character. Interestingly, this man who is not greedy and honest doesn’t take a single note from the truck. Instead, he places money from his pocket, which speaks volumes about his truthfulness. Nagarjuna’s look is completely different and the glimpse strikes a chord with all sections. DSP’s score is notable.

The shoot of the movie is presently taking place in Mumbai. The team is canning crucial sequences involving Dhanush, Rashmika, and other prominent cast in this ongoing schedule.

Dhanush and Nagarjuna will be seen in contrasting roles in the movie Kubera, whereas Rashmika’s character has space and scope.

Next Sharmila blames govt on pensions distribution Previous Ravi Teja's film changes Hands
