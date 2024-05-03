Sharmila blames govt on pensions distribution

AP Congress president Y S Sharmila on Friday blamed the YSR Congress government in the state for its failure in distribution of pensions to the aged and disabled. She said that the aged and disabled persons were dying to receive the pensions.

She wondered why the government had failed to distribute pensions at the doorstep of the beneficiaries. What stopped this government from taking pensions to the doorstep of the people, she asked.

She alleged that the officials too were helping the present government by avoiding distribution of pension directly to the beneficiaries at their doorstep. She asked the officials to stop supporting the YSR Congress leadership by adopting delay tactics in distribution of pensions.

She said that the YSR Congress government had set the target of killing aged persons at the pension distribution. She wanted the officials to stop playing pro-YSR Congress politics in the state and take up distribution of pensions to the people at their doorstep.

She also blamed the officials for betraying the government employees. She said that the government had not implemented the 11th Pay Revision Commission in total. Even the Interim Relief given to the employees in the 11th Pay Revision Commission was also denied to the employees.

She asked the government to pay the 12th Pay Revision Commission wages to the employees without further delay. She blamed the government for not paying the medical bills of the employees.