Deepika Padukone to take a long break

Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child this year. The top actress has lined up several biggies and she is completing them on a fast pace before heading for a break. Deepika Padukone will take a long maternity break from work before she signs more films. The baby is expected to arrive in September this year and Deepika Padukone is busy completing the shoots of Singham Again and Kalki 2898 AD.

Kalki 2898 AD will hit the screens on June 27th and Deepika Padukone will also complete her video interviews for the promotions in this month. In Singham Again, Deepika Padukone has to shoot for action episodes and she is busy wrapping them. Deepika Padukone is also endorsing brands and she is in plans to complete all her commitments by June. It would be a long maternity break for the actress.