x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Payal Rajput Charmin Look
Payal Rajput Charmin Look
Simran Choudhary Pretty Look
Simran Choudhary Pretty Look
Sonal Chauhan Elegant Attire
Sonal Chauhan Elegant Attire
Shamita Shetty Black And White Outfit
Shamita Shetty Black And White Outfit
Saiee Manjrekar Stylish Outfit
Saiee Manjrekar Stylish Outfit
Yoga For Senior Citizens
Yoga For Senior Citizens
How To Reduce Food Cravings
How To Reduce Food Cravings
Mrunal Thakur’s SunSet Vibe
Mrunal Thakur’s SunSet Vibe
Taapsee Pannu Glows In Red & Black
Taapsee Pannu Glows In Red & Black
Shivanga Verma’s Latest Photoshoot
Shivanga Verma’s Latest Photoshoot
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Aashu Reddy Portuguese Pics
Aashu Reddy Portuguese Pics
Rakul Preet Singh In curvy Outfit
Rakul Preet Singh In curvy Outfit
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Attire
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Attire
Bipasha Basu Beach Vibe
Bipasha Basu Beach Vibe
Jeniffer Piccinato At Zebra Pre Release Event
Jeniffer Piccinato At Zebra Pre Release Event
Amrutha Iyengar At Zebra Pre Release Event
Amrutha Iyengar At Zebra Pre Release Event
Manasa Varanasi At Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Manasa Varanasi At Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event
Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot
Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot
Things To Do In Karthika Masam
Things To Do In Karthika Masam
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Deepika Padukone to take a long break

Published on May 3, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
AP High Court: Police Right to File Cases Against Offensive Social Media Posts
image
The Rana Daggubati Show on Prime
image
Andhra Pradesh’s New Deputy Speaker RRR
image
Mahesh to be seen as Lord Rama
image
Yash’s Toxic lands in Legal Trouble

Deepika Padukone to take a long break

Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child this year. The top actress has lined up several biggies and she is completing them on a fast pace before heading for a break. Deepika Padukone will take a long maternity break from work before she signs more films. The baby is expected to arrive in September this year and Deepika Padukone is busy completing the shoots of Singham Again and Kalki 2898 AD.

Kalki 2898 AD will hit the screens on June 27th and Deepika Padukone will also complete her video interviews for the promotions in this month. In Singham Again, Deepika Padukone has to shoot for action episodes and she is busy wrapping them. Deepika Padukone is also endorsing brands and she is in plans to complete all her commitments by June. It would be a long maternity break for the actress.

Next Buzz: Pooja Hegde in talks for Tillu Cube? Previous Sharmila blames govt on pensions distribution
else

TRENDING

image
The Rana Daggubati Show on Prime
image
Mahesh to be seen as Lord Rama
image
Yash’s Toxic lands in Legal Trouble

Latest

image
AP High Court: Police Right to File Cases Against Offensive Social Media Posts
image
The Rana Daggubati Show on Prime
image
Andhra Pradesh’s New Deputy Speaker RRR
image
Mahesh to be seen as Lord Rama
image
Yash’s Toxic lands in Legal Trouble

Most Read

image
AP High Court: Police Right to File Cases Against Offensive Social Media Posts
image
Andhra Pradesh’s New Deputy Speaker RRR
image
Trump Ropes in Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy to Lead DOGE!

Related Articles

Payal Rajput Charmin Look Simran Choudhary Pretty Look Sonal Chauhan Elegant Attire Shamita Shetty Black And White Outfit Saiee Manjrekar Stylish Outfit Yoga For Senior Citizens How To Reduce Food Cravings Mrunal Thakur’s SunSet Vibe Taapsee Pannu Glows In Red & Black Shivanga Verma’s Latest Photoshoot Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event Aashu Reddy Portuguese Pics Rakul Preet Singh In curvy Outfit Shruti Haasan Beautiful Attire Bipasha Basu Beach Vibe Jeniffer Piccinato At Zebra Pre Release Event Amrutha Iyengar At Zebra Pre Release Event Manasa Varanasi At Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Trailer Launch Event Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot Things To Do In Karthika Masam