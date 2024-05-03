x
Buzz: Pooja Hegde in talks for Tillu Cube?

Published on May 3, 2024 by

Buzz: Pooja Hegde in talks for Tillu Cube?

The makers of Tillu announced Tillu Cube after the super success of Tillu Square. Siddhu Jonnalagadda and his team started working on the script and the shooting formalities will start next year. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi allocated big budget to Tillu Cube considering the market and the expectations. The latest speculations say that the team has approached Pooja Hegde for the role of the leading lady. We have to wait for an official confirmation from the team.

MAD fame Kalyan will direct Tillu Cube. Ram Miryala will score the music and Siddhu will repeat all the technicians for the film. He is currently busy with Jack directed by Bommarillu Baskar and Neeraja Kona’s Telusu Kada. Both these films are slated for release this year.

