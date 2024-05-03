No Summer Break for Mahesh Babu

Superstar Mahesh Babu is committed to work with SS Rajamouli and he is preparing himself for the role. He has been taking special training abroad and he also spent time with his family members in Switzerland. Rajamouli arranged special workshops and the preparations will take place for the next three months. As the film is a forest adventure, Mahesh should be more fit and he has to get the desired look. The actor decided to skip his summer vacation and he will participate in a special workshop that is planned by Rajamouli and his team.

Mahesh Babu loves to holiday abroad to beat the summer heat but he has different plans this year. He will sweat out more and he will have a productive summer. Rajamouli’s film will start rolling in September or October this year. The details of the cast and crew members will be announced very soon. KL Narayana is the producer and MM Keeravani scores the music.