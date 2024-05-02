Ravi Teja’s film changes Hands

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja is currently shooting for his upcoming film Mr Bachchan in the direction of Harish Shankar. The film is expected to hit the screens in July. The actor has been holding talks with young director Anudeep for a film and Sithara Entertainments was on board to bankroll this project. Ravi Teja suggested several changes for the second half of the script. The shoot of the film got pushed and Ravi Teja signed a film for Bhanu Bhogavarapu, a debutant. Sithara Entertainments is on board to bankroll this project.

Ravi Teja and Anudeep’s film has now changed hands. People Media Factory that produced Dhamaka and Eagle with Ravi Teja will bankroll this comic entertainer. Anudeep is reworking on the script currently and the filming starts by the end of this year. Ravi Teja is also in talks for a couple of films that will be announced next year.