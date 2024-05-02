x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot
Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot
Things To Do In Karthika Masam
Things To Do In Karthika Masam
Lalitha Photoshoot
Lalitha Photoshoot
Urvashi Rautela For Jimmy Choo
Urvashi Rautela For Jimmy Choo
Surveen Chawla’s Gracious Attire
Surveen Chawla’s Gracious Attire
Krystle D’Souza’s Dubai Vacation
Krystle D’Souza’s Dubai Vacation
Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding
Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding
CasterOil Health Benefits
CasterOil Health Benefits
Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look
Nabha Natesh Saree Love
Nabha Natesh Saree Love
Karishma Tanna Graceful Look
Karishma Tanna Graceful Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look
Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress
Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress
Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges
Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges
Ketika Sharma in Desi Style
Ketika Sharma in Desi Style
Pragya jaiswal latest pics
Pragya jaiswal latest pics
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Ravi Teja’s film changes Hands

Published on May 2, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
MP Purandeswari Condemns ‘Mental Violence’ Against Women in Social Media
image
Mahesh Babu busy with Intense Training Sessions
image
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Trailer is packed with Action
image
Manchu Manoj looks Intense in Bhairavam
image
MP Avinash Guided Social Media Attacks Through PA Raghava Reddy

Ravi Teja’s film changes Hands

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja is currently shooting for his upcoming film Mr Bachchan in the direction of Harish Shankar. The film is expected to hit the screens in July. The actor has been holding talks with young director Anudeep for a film and Sithara Entertainments was on board to bankroll this project. Ravi Teja suggested several changes for the second half of the script. The shoot of the film got pushed and Ravi Teja signed a film for Bhanu Bhogavarapu, a debutant. Sithara Entertainments is on board to bankroll this project.

Ravi Teja and Anudeep’s film has now changed hands. People Media Factory that produced Dhamaka and Eagle with Ravi Teja will bankroll this comic entertainer. Anudeep is reworking on the script currently and the filming starts by the end of this year. Ravi Teja is also in talks for a couple of films that will be announced next year.

Next Nag’s 1st Look From Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera: Striking Previous Manifesto will be implemented in toto, says Yanamala
else

TRENDING

image
Mahesh Babu busy with Intense Training Sessions
image
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Trailer is packed with Action
image
Manchu Manoj looks Intense in Bhairavam

Latest

image
MP Purandeswari Condemns ‘Mental Violence’ Against Women in Social Media
image
Mahesh Babu busy with Intense Training Sessions
image
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Trailer is packed with Action
image
Manchu Manoj looks Intense in Bhairavam
image
MP Avinash Guided Social Media Attacks Through PA Raghava Reddy

Most Read

image
MP Purandeswari Condemns ‘Mental Violence’ Against Women in Social Media
image
MP Avinash Guided Social Media Attacks Through PA Raghava Reddy
image
Polavaram Project is Top Priority for Andhra Pradesh Government: Minister Nimmala

Related Articles

Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot Things To Do In Karthika Masam Lalitha Photoshoot Urvashi Rautela For Jimmy Choo Surveen Chawla’s Gracious Attire Krystle D’Souza’s Dubai Vacation Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding CasterOil Health Benefits Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look Nabha Natesh Saree Love Karishma Tanna Graceful Look Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges Ketika Sharma in Desi Style Pragya jaiswal latest pics Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions