Sree Leela over dominates Telugu Cinema

Tollywood is running out of talented beauties. There is huge scarcity for young beauties and all the top, young and upcoming filmmakers are running after Sree Leela. The actress is working round the clock and is busy with close to ten films. She has rejected several offers from Tamil and Kannada. All the top actors, directors are working with Sree Leela. She hiked her fee which is not much a problem as she turned a huge crowd puller.

She is working with Balakrishna, Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, Ram, Nithiin and others. With no other options left, Sree Leela is over doiminating Telugu cinema. Actresses like Pooja Hegde and Krithi Shetty delivered a series of duds. Some of the producers are waiting for Sree Leela instead of going ahead with other options. There are no new actresses introduced in the recent times too. Hence, Tollywood is busy acquiring the dates of Sree Leela.