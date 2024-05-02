x
Home > Movie News

Salaar 2 aims Christmas 2024 Release?

Published on May 2, 2024 by

Prashanth Neel is completely focused on Salaar 2 and the final script is locked recently. The schedules are planned and the shoot starts at the end of May in Hyderabad. Most of the shoot will take place in the sets erected in Ramoji Film City and Salaar 2 is expected to be high on action. Prashanth Neel and his team are in plans to release Salaar 2 for Christmas this year. The shoot will be completed by October as per the update.

Jagapathi Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan will reprise their roles from the first installment. Prabhas has allocated bulk dates for the film. Hombale Films are the producers and Ravi Basrur scores the music. Prashanth Neel is also working on NTR’s film which is an actioner and the film hits the sets this year. NTR will complete the shoot of Devara and War 2 before joining Prashanth Neel’s film.

