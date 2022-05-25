Electrifying dance Number Ra Ra Rakamma from Vikrant Rona

Advertisement

Today the makers of Kichcha Sudeep’s ‘Vikrant Rona’ unveiled the first song ‘Ra Ra Rakkamma’, Jacqueline Fernandez enchanted everyone as ‘Rakkamma’ – The Queen Of Good Times.

A highly anticipated Kichcha Sudeep’s ‘Vikrant Rona’ has been constantly rising expectations on the spectacle with each update and this time the makers keeping it up by bringing the first song from the album Ra Ra Rakkamma featuring Jacqueline Fernandez.

The song is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Nakash Aziz while it will get you to groove in trance of party vibe. The quirky beats and signature chorus brings the song a addictive style. It will bring a perfect blend of a party number with some amazing beats to dance on that will redefine the dance numbers ever encountered on the screen.

‘Vikrant Rona’ will release worldwide in 3D on July 28, starring Kichcha Sudeepa. The film is directed by Anup Bhandari and features Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok.