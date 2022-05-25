F3 : Fun and Frustration Worldwide Pre-Release business

By
Telugu360
-
0

F3 is gearing up for a grand release day after tomorrow ie, 27th May 2022. The film has recorded the highest pre-release business ever for any Venkatesh Varun Tej film. It is riding on the blockbuster success of its prequel which had collected 81Cr share worldwide. Theatrical rights of the film are valued for 70 Cr. Advances of the film have opened on Sunday, they were at very low levels initially and have slightly picked up since yesterday evening. As the film is dependent mostly on the family audience this sort of reception for advances is expected still they should have been better. They are no hike in ticket rates for the film and that will be a huge plus if the film garners decent word of mouth atleast. The film is an own release by the producers in Nizam, UA, Krishna & Guntur areas. Ceeded is sold and Andhra business is done in 30Cr ratio.

Below are the area wise rates :

AreaWorldwide Pre-Release business
Nizam21 Cr (Own and Valued)
Ceeded9.50 Cr
Andhra30 Cr ratio (UA, Krishna , Guntur own)
AP/TS60.50 Cr
ROI4 Cr
Overseas5.50 Cr
Worldwide70 Cr

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here