Pawan Kalyan and Surendar Reddy’s film Shelved

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan took a huge advance from producer Ram Talluri. The young producer roped in Surendar Reddy for the film. Surendar Reddy met Pawan Kalyan several times and discussed about the film. The basic plot of the film was finalized and Surendar Reddy’s team started working on the film. But the latest update says that Surendar Reddy decided to shelve the film. With Pawan Kalyan signing more and more films, Surendar Reddy is unclear about his number.

A close source to Surendar Reddy told that Pawan Kalyan will turn active in politics soon and he has enough film commitments lined up. Hence Surendar Reddy decided to shelve the film. There are also talks that he will direct Nithiin very soon. He is currently directing Akhil’s Agent and the shoot is happening in Manali. Agent releases in September or October this year.