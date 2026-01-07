x
Home > Movie News

First Look: Samantha from Maa Inti Bangaram

Published on January 7, 2026 by nymisha

First Look: Samantha from Maa Inti Bangaram

Top actress Samantha is returning back to Telugu cinema after a while. Her next film is titled Maa Inti Bangaram and it is directed by Nandini Reddy. Samantha’s husband Raj Nidimoru has penned the script of this drama and the shoot is currently happening. The first look poster featuring Samantha from Maa Inti Bangaram has been out and Samantha looks dashing and daring in a traditional look in the poster. The teaser trailer of Maa Inti Bangaram will be out on January 9th before Sankranthi.

Samantha’s Tralala Moving Pictures is producing Maa Inti Bangaram and Santosh Narayanan is scoring the music. A major portion of the shoot is wrapped up and Samantha will complete the shoot of this film before February. The film releases after summer 2026. Samantha is yet to announce her new film after her wedding.

