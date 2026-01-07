Nani’s Paradise Shooting Updates

Natural Star Nani has taken a break, transformed himself and he kick-started the shoot of The Paradise. Dasara fame Srikanth Odela is the director and the shoot is happening in Hyderabad. The film may miss the deadline of March 2026 release because of the delay in the shoot. But the makers are quite confident on releasing the film during the summer holiday season. For now, 50 percent of the shoot of The Paradise has been completed. The major action episodes from the film are wrapped up.

The pending 50 percent of the shoot includes the talkie part and the songs. The film’s leading lady Kayadu Lohar has joined the sets of the film recently. The team is in plans to complete the pending 50 percent of the shoot before the end of March. The Paradise may release during May if the pending shoot completes as per the plan. Anirudh is scoring the music and background score. Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas are the producers and the team will announce the new release date of the film very soon.