Coalition Government Cleanses Revenue System After Flawed YSRCP Resurvey

Revenue, Registration and Stamps Minister Anagani Satyaprasad on Tuesday said that the NDA-led coalition government is systematically repairing the damage caused by the hurried Resurvey 1.0 carried out during the YSRCP regime. He asserted that large-scale errors in land records had created confusion and distress among farmers across the state.

Addressing the issue, the minister stated that the resurvey conducted in 6,688 villages revealed serious discrepancies in title deeds issued in 4,783 villages. Errors were found in land extent, land parcel map numbers, joint LPMs, survey details, and even in farmers’ names and Aadhaar information. He noted that the inclusion of former chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s photograph on pattadar passbooks further alarmed farmers and eroded trust in the system.

Satyaprasad alleged that YSRCP leaders exerted pressure on field staff, resulting in injustice to genuine landowners. After coming to power, the coalition government organised village assemblies in all resurveyed villages and received nearly 7.5 lakh complaints. These are now being addressed in a structured manner.

He stressed that land belongs to farmers and accountability rests with the government. As part of corrective measures, the state is issuing 22.33 lakh new Pattadar passbooks free of cost. These documents carry the official state seal and QR codes to ensure transparency and authenticity.

The minister clarified that Resurvey 2.0 follows central guidelines and uses modern rover-based technology. Land is measured strictly within long-established boundaries, reducing errors to below one per cent. Farmers can apply for re-measurement if they have doubts.

He also announced that corrections to over 1.68 lakh LPM numbers are underway and will be completed within two months. In a major relief, the government has removed five categories of land from the 22A prohibited list, including private patta lands, freedom fighters’ lands, and lands allotted to serving and retired soldiers.

Satyaprasad reaffirmed that the coalition government is committed in building a transparent, farmer-friendly revenue system and resolving long-pending issues without delay.