x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
View all stories
Home > Politics

Coalition Government Cleanses Revenue System After Flawed YSRCP Resurvey

Published on January 7, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Couple Friendly to Arrive on February 14
image
NTR – Neel Film without Much Noise
image
Aniesh Steps Into Spotlight With Subtle Swagger
image
Video: Kishore Tirumala Exclusive Interview
image
Nani’s Paradise Shooting Updates

Coalition Government Cleanses Revenue System After Flawed YSRCP Resurvey

Revenue, Registration and Stamps Minister Anagani Satyaprasad on Tuesday said that the NDA-led coalition government is systematically repairing the damage caused by the hurried Resurvey 1.0 carried out during the YSRCP regime. He asserted that large-scale errors in land records had created confusion and distress among farmers across the state.

Addressing the issue, the minister stated that the resurvey conducted in 6,688 villages revealed serious discrepancies in title deeds issued in 4,783 villages. Errors were found in land extent, land parcel map numbers, joint LPMs, survey details, and even in farmers’ names and Aadhaar information. He noted that the inclusion of former chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s photograph on pattadar passbooks further alarmed farmers and eroded trust in the system.

Satyaprasad alleged that YSRCP leaders exerted pressure on field staff, resulting in injustice to genuine landowners. After coming to power, the coalition government organised village assemblies in all resurveyed villages and received nearly 7.5 lakh complaints. These are now being addressed in a structured manner.

He stressed that land belongs to farmers and accountability rests with the government. As part of corrective measures, the state is issuing 22.33 lakh new Pattadar passbooks free of cost. These documents carry the official state seal and QR codes to ensure transparency and authenticity.

The minister clarified that Resurvey 2.0 follows central guidelines and uses modern rover-based technology. Land is measured strictly within long-established boundaries, reducing errors to below one per cent. Farmers can apply for re-measurement if they have doubts.

He also announced that corrections to over 1.68 lakh LPM numbers are underway and will be completed within two months. In a major relief, the government has removed five categories of land from the 22A prohibited list, including private patta lands, freedom fighters’ lands, and lands allotted to serving and retired soldiers.

Satyaprasad reaffirmed that the coalition government is committed in building a transparent, farmer-friendly revenue system and resolving long-pending issues without delay.

Next First Look: Samantha from Maa Inti Bangaram Previous OTT Options for January First Weekend
else

TRENDING

image
Couple Friendly to Arrive on February 14
image
NTR – Neel Film without Much Noise
image
Aniesh Steps Into Spotlight With Subtle Swagger

Latest

image
Couple Friendly to Arrive on February 14
image
NTR – Neel Film without Much Noise
image
Aniesh Steps Into Spotlight With Subtle Swagger
image
Video: Kishore Tirumala Exclusive Interview
image
Nani’s Paradise Shooting Updates

Most Read

image
Coalition Government Cleanses Revenue System After Flawed YSRCP Resurvey
image
K. Kavitha’s Resignation as MLC Finally Accepted After Sharp Exit from BRS
image
Siddaramaiah creates history

Related Articles

Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy