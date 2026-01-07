OTT Options for January First Weekend

With the weekend approaching, Indian audience have a new set of digital releases and options. Among the Telugu films, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2 is expected to stream on Netflix from January 9th. Netflix announced and removed the title but added it again. Telugu film Jigris is now streaming on Sun Nxt. Constable Kanakam: Season 2 will stream on ETV Win from tomorrow. De De Pyaar De 2 is the only Hindi film that will stream this weekend. Here are the OTT options for this weekend:
January 5th:
Predator: Badlands (English): Prime Video
January 6th:
Jigris (Telugu): Sun Nxt
Hallow Road (English): Prime Video
Not Without Hope (English): Prime Video
January 7th:
Good Night And Good Luck: Live from Broadway (English): Netflix
Tron: Ares (English): Disney+
January 8th:
Constable Kanakam: Season 2 (Telugu): ETV Win
Silent Screams (Telugu): Sun Nxt
Radheya (Kannada): Sun Nxt
Weapons (English): Jio Plus Hotstar
TheRookie: Season 7 (English): Netflix
Soul On Fire (English): Netflix
January 9th:
Akhanda 2: (Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi): Netflix
De De Pyaar De 2 (Hindi): Netflix
Mask (Tamil) – Zee5
Angammal (Tamil): Sun Nxt
The Pitt: Season 2 (English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi ): Jio Plus Hotstar
Freedom At Midnight: Season 2 (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam): Sony Liv
People We Meet On Vacation (English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi): Netflix
January 11th:
The Night Manager (English): Prime Video