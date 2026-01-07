OTT Options for January First Weekend

With the weekend approaching, Indian audience have a new set of digital releases and options. Among the Telugu films, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2 is expected to stream on Netflix from January 9th. Netflix announced and removed the title but added it again. Telugu film Jigris is now streaming on Sun Nxt. Constable Kanakam: Season 2 will stream on ETV Win from tomorrow. De De Pyaar De 2 is the only Hindi film that will stream this weekend. Here are the OTT options for this weekend:

January 5th:

Predator: Badlands (English): Prime Video

January 6th:

Jigris (Telugu): Sun Nxt

Hallow Road (English): Prime Video

Not Without Hope (English): Prime Video

January 7th:

Good Night And Good Luck: Live from Broadway (English): Netflix

Tron: Ares (English): Disney+

January 8th:

Constable Kanakam: Season 2 (Telugu): ETV Win

Silent Screams (Telugu): Sun Nxt

Radheya (Kannada): Sun Nxt

Weapons (English): Jio Plus Hotstar

TheRookie: Season 7 (English): Netflix

Soul On Fire (English): Netflix



January 9th:

Akhanda 2: (Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi): Netflix

De De Pyaar De 2 (Hindi): Netflix

Mask (Tamil) – Zee5

Angammal (Tamil): Sun Nxt

The Pitt: Season 2 (English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi ): Jio Plus Hotstar

Freedom At Midnight: Season 2 (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam): Sony Liv

People We Meet On Vacation (English, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi): Netflix

January 11th:

The Night Manager (English): Prime Video