Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Pragya Jaiswal’s Soft Summer Girl Look
Janhvi Kapoor Freshly cut bangs In Red Dress
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Gopichand33 Birthday Glimpse: Spectacular

Published on June 12, 2025 by swathy

Gopichand33 Birthday Glimpse: Spectacular

Gopichand embarks on a new journey with acclaimed director Sankalp Reddy, best known for his directorial works in Ghazi and Antariksham. The duo has joined forces for a prestigious historical film that will take audiences back to the 7th century, unearthing a forgotten chapter of Indian history.

On the occasion of Gopichand’s birthday, a poster and also a glimpse from the movie were dropped. The poster reveals Gopichand in a never-seen-before warrior look, seated amidst the aftermath of a brutal conflict. The glimpse adds to the spectacle, featuring incredible Himalayan backdrops, a soulful warrior-horse moment, and the powerful score Dheera Dheera. This indeed looks spectacular.

The film is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasa Silver Screen. Pavan Kumar presents the film. After wrapping its Kashmir schedule, the team is now filming on a grand set in Hyderabad. Stay tuned for more from this ambitious, high-budget spectacle.

