Gopichand33 Birthday Glimpse: Spectacular

Gopichand embarks on a new journey with acclaimed director Sankalp Reddy, best known for his directorial works in Ghazi and Antariksham. The duo has joined forces for a prestigious historical film that will take audiences back to the 7th century, unearthing a forgotten chapter of Indian history.

On the occasion of Gopichand’s birthday, a poster and also a glimpse from the movie were dropped. The poster reveals Gopichand in a never-seen-before warrior look, seated amidst the aftermath of a brutal conflict. The glimpse adds to the spectacle, featuring incredible Himalayan backdrops, a soulful warrior-horse moment, and the powerful score Dheera Dheera. This indeed looks spectacular.

The film is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasa Silver Screen. Pavan Kumar presents the film. After wrapping its Kashmir schedule, the team is now filming on a grand set in Hyderabad. Stay tuned for more from this ambitious, high-budget spectacle.