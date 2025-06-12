x
SSMB29 off to Kenya in July

Published on June 12, 2025 by swathy

SSMB29 off to Kenya in July

SS Rajamouli is busy planning the upcoming schedules of his upcoming movie SSMB29 that features Superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role. The shoot of the film is happening in Hyderabad with major breaks. Mahesh Babu returned from his summer vacation and is in shooting mode. A massive 40 day schedule of the film is planned to take place in Kenya and it has been delayed. All the necessary permissions are now acquired for the schedule.

The schedule will commence in July and it will happen for 40 days in Kenya. Some key sequences will be shot in Amboseli National Park, Kenya. Rajamouli and his team have locked the locations after scouting them last year. Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, R Madhavan and Prithviraj Sukumaran will work in this schedule in Kenya. The shoot of the film is expected to be completed by the end of 2026. KL Narayana is the producer and MM Keeravani scores the music and background score for this forest adventure.

