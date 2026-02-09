x
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Home > Movie News

GPS Trailer: Wild Mix Of Comedy, Confusion, Chaos

Published on February 9, 2026 by nymisha

GPS Trailer: Wild Mix Of Comedy, Confusion, Chaos

Gaayapadda Simham is shaping up to be one of the quirkiest entertainers of the year, with Tharun Bhascker joining forces with first-time director Kasyap Sreenivas for a story that blends satire, emotion, and unapologetic madness. The newly released traiser gives a lively peek into the film’s eccentric universe.

The protagonist grows up idolizing the American dream. But the moment he finally steps foot on US soil, he’s blindsided by President Donald Trump’s historic deportation drive, turning his dreamland into a battleground for survival. What unfolds is a wild mix of comedy, confusion, and chaos.

Kasyap’s approach is refreshingly playful. He takes a sensitive, topical issue and filters it through sharp humour and an unmistakably desi perspective. The traiser jumps between styles- chaotic non-linearity, KGF-inspired dramatic narration, and straight-up parody- keeping viewers hooked with its unpredictable rhythm.

Tharun Bhascker impresses big time with his natural comic presence, portraying a man whose hopes crumble faster than his visa status. Faria Abdullah embraces her eccentric character with gusto, while Maanasa Choudhary brings charm as the romantic anchor. Vishnu Oi adds flavour with a standout comedic role.

Vidya Sagar Chinta’s vibrant frames set the right tone, and Sweekar Agasthi’s music complements the film’s mix of fun and frenzy. The film is backed by Saptaswa Media Works, POV Stories, Zee Studios, and presented by Pavan Sadineni.

With its mix of wit, relevance, and contemporary bite, Gaayapadda Simham positions itself as an entertainer with something to say. The traiser confidently amps up expectations for its summer 2026 release.

