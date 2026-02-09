x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Nani’s The Paradise: Aaya Sher To Offer Goosebumps

Published on February 9, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Prakash Raj Clarifies on Spirit Speculations
image
Heritage Foods Responds to Curd Fat Claims, Reaffirms Commitment to Quality
image
Nani’s The Paradise: Aaya Sher To Offer Goosebumps
image
GPS Trailer: Wild Mix Of Comedy, Confusion, Chaos
image
Video: Santosh Sobhan Exclusive Interview Promo

Nani’s The Paradise: Aaya Sher To Offer Goosebumps

Natural Star Nani is pushing the limits once again as The Paradise races forward with an intense shooting schedule in Hyderabad. Director Srikanth Odela, known for crafting raw and high-voltage cinematic worlds, is mounting the film on an imposing scale, and the latest schedule is proof of it.

The team has begun filming Nani’s thunderous introduction number Aaya Sher on a mammoth set designed to resemble a bustling festival arena. With hundreds of dancers, elaborate lighting grids, and a vibrant colour palette, the song is set to offer goosebumps.

Anirudh Ravichander has reportedly delivered an explosive mass anthem packed with his signature grit and percussion-heavy punch. Choreographer Sudhan Master is shaping the number with high-impact movements and grand formations, adding a fierce visual rhythm to the track.

Nani, known for his raw, uninhibited dance energy, is said to be unleashing a whole new level of intensity for this sequence, making Aaya Sher one of the film’s major highlights.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas, The Paradise is getting ready for release.

Next Heritage Foods Responds to Curd Fat Claims, Reaffirms Commitment to Quality Previous GPS Trailer: Wild Mix Of Comedy, Confusion, Chaos
else

TRENDING

image
Prakash Raj Clarifies on Spirit Speculations
image
Nani’s The Paradise: Aaya Sher To Offer Goosebumps
image
GPS Trailer: Wild Mix Of Comedy, Confusion, Chaos

Latest

image
Prakash Raj Clarifies on Spirit Speculations
image
Heritage Foods Responds to Curd Fat Claims, Reaffirms Commitment to Quality
image
Nani’s The Paradise: Aaya Sher To Offer Goosebumps
image
GPS Trailer: Wild Mix Of Comedy, Confusion, Chaos
image
Video: Santosh Sobhan Exclusive Interview Promo

Most Read

image
Heritage Foods Responds to Curd Fat Claims, Reaffirms Commitment to Quality
image
Fire Incident at Nampally Forensic Lab Sparks Rumours, Officials Clarify No Key Evidence Lost
image
Harish Rao Corners Revanth Reddy Over Unkept Promises

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026