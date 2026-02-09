Nani’s The Paradise: Aaya Sher To Offer Goosebumps

Natural Star Nani is pushing the limits once again as The Paradise races forward with an intense shooting schedule in Hyderabad. Director Srikanth Odela, known for crafting raw and high-voltage cinematic worlds, is mounting the film on an imposing scale, and the latest schedule is proof of it.

The team has begun filming Nani’s thunderous introduction number Aaya Sher on a mammoth set designed to resemble a bustling festival arena. With hundreds of dancers, elaborate lighting grids, and a vibrant colour palette, the song is set to offer goosebumps.

Anirudh Ravichander has reportedly delivered an explosive mass anthem packed with his signature grit and percussion-heavy punch. Choreographer Sudhan Master is shaping the number with high-impact movements and grand formations, adding a fierce visual rhythm to the track.

Nani, known for his raw, uninhibited dance energy, is said to be unleashing a whole new level of intensity for this sequence, making Aaya Sher one of the film’s major highlights.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas, The Paradise is getting ready for release.