Buzz: Alia Bhatt in NTR’s Dragon?

New speculations say that Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt is in talks to play a prominent role in NTR’s upcoming film Dragon that is in shoot mode. Prashanth Neel and NTR have decided to rope in Alia for a role as per the ongoing speculation. An announcement is expected soon. A couple of days ago, news broke out that Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is in talks to play the role of the lead antagonist in Dragon. The team is expected to issue an official statement soon.

The shoot of the film is happening in Ramoji Film City and an action episode on NTR is shot. The makers will release an update on May 20th marking NTR’s birthday. Rukmini Vasanth is the leading lady in Dragon and Mythri Movie Makers, NTR Arts are the producers. The team will announce the release date of the film soon.