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Home > Movie News

Salman Khan faces the Biggest Career Challenges

Published on April 17, 2026 by sankar

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Salman Khan faces the Biggest Career Challenges

Rs 100 crore was once a cakewalk for Salman Khan and he delivered back-to-back hits. Salman Khan dominated all the mass circuits with his films. Things changed completely after the pandemic as Salman Khan continued to deliver predictable and outdated films. He continued to step into the shoes of the same concepts and they were rejected badly by the audience. The actor’s upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is struggling for takers. The film was initially titled Battle of Galwan and it was later changed to Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace to avoid controversies. Apoorva Lakhia is the director and the film was initially planned for Eid release this year.

The makers later announced an April release but there is no clarity about the film’s release. The biggest speculation making rounds in Bollywood is that the film will head for a direct OTT release as no distributor is ready to release the film in theatres. This is because of the low buzz that is surrounded around the film. Salman Khan has offered the film to the digital platforms for a direct digital release which is quite shocking. As Salman Khan himself produced the film, there is no big risk involved and the shooting budget has to be recovered.

The film also went through several reshoots and it is shot in the never-seen locations of Ladakh and Leh. For now, the discussions are going on and things will be finalized soon. If there are no takers for a direct digital release, Salman Khan has to burn his pockets and release the film in theatres to recover his investment. Chitrangda Singh, Abhilash Chaudhary and Ankur Bhatia will be seen in other important roles. Salman Khan Films are the producers.

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