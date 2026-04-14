Anna Canteens Expand to Rural Areas

The Andhra Pradesh government is taking a significant step towards food security by expanding the Anna Canteens network into rural areas. The initiative aims to provide affordable and hygienic meals to daily wage workers, labourers, and economically weaker sections across villages. With the addition of 62 new canteens, the total number of centres in the state will rise to 269.

At present, around 207 canteens serve nearly 2.10 lakh people every day, offering full meals at just ₹5. Since their revival, these canteens have already provided close to 8.8 crore meals, reflecting their importance in supporting low-income groups. The government has spent ₹243 crore on the scheme so far and plans to allocate an additional ₹58 crore annually to sustain and expand services in rural regions.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will officially launch the second phase of rural Anna Canteens on April 15 at Dharanikota in Pedakurapadu constituency of Palnadu district. During his visit, he will also interact with beneficiaries and share a meal with them.

Earlier limited to urban local bodies, the extension of Anna Canteens to villages marks a major shift in welfare delivery. The government has ensured that the food served meets standards of quality and hygiene. This expansion is expected to ease the burden on rural families and strengthen social welfare at the grassroots level.