Why did Shruti Haasan walk out of Dacoit?

Adivi Sesh takes years to work and complete a project. His recent offering Dacoit released on Friday and the weekend business has been decent. Everyone is praising Mrunal Thakur and her performance in the film and she is the major highlight of Dacoit. She even dominated Sesh in some of the episodes with her performance. Shruti Haasan was the first consideration for the film and the team replaced her with Mrunal Thakur after the shoot commenced. What really happened?

There were discussions between Adivi Sesh and Shruti Haasan on creative front and the actress deferred with him at times. Also, there were long gaps between the schedules and Shruti Haasan had other commitments. She felt that things were not going as per her plan and she informed the makers about the same and walked out. Soon, Adivi Sesh and his team approached Mrunal Thakur and signed the film. Creative differences along with the dates clash are the reasons for Shruti Haasan’s exit from Dacoit.