Heritage Foods Responds to Curd Fat Claims, Reaffirms Commitment to Quality

Heritage Foods has strongly denied claims circulating on social media and in sections of the press that its curd does not contain milk fat. The company described the allegations as baseless misinformation and clarified that its products fully comply with prescribed quality standards.

Responding to a report published by Sakshi, which alleged that curd manufactured at Heritage’s Haryana facility lacked milk fat, the company issued an official statement rejecting the claim. Heritage Foods Chief Operating Officer Sambamurthy said the report was published without proper technical understanding and misrepresented the facts.

He emphasised that Heritage Foods follows uncompromising quality processes and has no reason to dilute fat content in any of its products. Sambamurthy explained that the company had already challenged a notice issued on December 18 last year before the Food Safety Appellate Tribunal in Gurugram. The tribunal granted a stay on the notice and also suspended the penalty until the case is fully heard.

Clarifying the technical aspects, he pointed out that the sampling process itself suffered from procedural flaws. There was no clarity on whether the samples were drawn from sealed packs or handled properly as per norms. He also stated that laboratory reports showed the SNF levels were higher than the mandated standards. This clearly disproves allegations of deliberate quality reduction for commercial gain.

Heritage Foods urged consumers not to believe misleading campaigns aimed at damaging the company’s reputation. Sambamurthy reiterated that product safety and quality remain the company’s top priorities and assured customers that Heritage curd continues to meet the highest industry benchmarks.