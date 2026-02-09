x
Prakash Raj Clarifies on Spirit Speculations

Published on February 9, 2026 by swathy

It all started on Sunday and the speculation was all over in no time. Veteran actor Prakash Raj is out of Spirit due to creative differences with the film’s director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The news broke the internet and the actor has now stepped in to issue a clarification about the rumors. He said that he hasn’t commenced shooting for Spirit and he slammed the rumors.

“To all the toxic #Fakenews peddlers…. On #Spirit the movie . We have not even started shooting for my scenes .. and you whatsup factories speculate stories . Grow up and have a life” posted Prakash Raj on his social media page. The actor plays a powerful role in the film and he also lent his voice for the announcement teaser that generated the needed buzz. Prabhas plays the role of a cop while Triptii Dimri, Prakash Raj and Vivek Oberoi will be seen in other prominent roles. Produced by T Series and Shri Bhadrakali Pictures, Spirit is aimed for March 2027 release in theatres.

