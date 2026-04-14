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Home > Movie News

UBS Shock: Pawan Kalyan Extra Cautious

Published on April 14, 2026 by nymisha

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UBS Shock: Pawan Kalyan Extra Cautious

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan has completed all his acting assignments. His last release Ustaad Bhagat Singh is a big shock for the actor as the film failed to register decent footfalls. The film has turned out to be a huge shock for the actor-turned-politician and he also received huge criticism for his acting. After the first weekend, Pawan Kalyan has collected the feedback from his team and he is now extra cautious about his upcoming films.

Pawan Kalyan is committed to Surendar Reddy for a film which was planned to be launched during Ugadi. The film is pushed as Pawan Kalyan is not convinced with the final script. He suggested several changes. Surendar Reddy and his team have hired an office space in Amaravati and are working on the script. Pawan Kalyan will not take up the project until he is completely convinced with the final draft. A couple of other scripts are in the discussion stage. Apart from Surendar Reddy’s film, Pawan Kalyan will not take any other film except OG 2 to be directed by Sujeeth.

He also has commitments for People Media Factory, Mythri Movie Makers, Ram Talluri and others. Hope the comeback of Pawan Kalyan will be grand enough.

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