Change of Producer for Sharwanand’s Next

Sharwanand is back with a bang this year with Nari Nari Naduma Murari. His recent film Biker received critical acclaim but the film did not collect big money. The technical aspects from the film along with the performance of the actor are appreciated. Sharwanand is shooting for Bhogi and the actor announced that he would soon work with veteran director Srinu Vaitla. The film is said to be a complete entertainer and it is aimed for Sankranthi 2027 release. Mythri Movie Makers are on board to produce the film.

As per the latest update, Mythri Movie Makers has taken an exit from the project. Sharwanand and Srinu Vaitla are left with few options and they are finalizing the production house. An announcement about the film will be made this month and the shoot commences in the mid of June. In this while, Sharwanand will complete Bhogi and the film directed by Sampath Nandi is slated for August 28th release in theatres.