Green tribunal seeks answers in Vizag gas leak tragedy

The National Green Tribunal on Friday sought response from the Centre, South Korean company LG Polymers, Central Pollution Control Board after 11 people died in the Vishakhapatnam gas leak tragedy.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar issued notices after taking cognizance of the incident in which hundreds more were admitted to the hospital, with several critical.

Apart from this, a petition has also been filed seeking constitution of a high-level committee to investigate the incident that took place at 2.30 a.m. on Thursday and reminded one of the decades old Bhopal tragedy.

The toxic Styrene gas leaked from a chemical plant on the outskirts of Visakhpatnam district in Andra Pradesh. It affected surrounding five villages — Narava, B.C Colony, Bapuji Nagar, Kampalapalem and Krishna Nagar.

Styrene gas, which is toxic in nature, causes irritation to the skin, eyes and causes respiratory problems and other medical conditions.