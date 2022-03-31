How many YCP leaders are ready to quit?

There is a big talk heard in Andhra Pradesh politics these days. Though the talk is there for some time, it is coming out loud these days as chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to re-organise his cabinet and the party as well.

Narasapuram MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju has already raised a banner of revolt against Jagan Mohan Reddy. He had been talking against the leader, the party and the government for the past two years.

Former minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy from Nellore district also raised his voice against the leadership recently. He joined the protest against the districts’ reorganisation and criticised the government. He is one of the strong aspirants in the party for the cabinet position.

Another senior MLA M Mahidhar Reddy from Prakasam district is also said to be unhappy with Jagan and is waiting for an opportunity to quit the party. He expected a cabinet berth and is unhappy with the chief minister.

One of the senior leaders from North Andhra Dadi Veerabhadra Rao is not happy with the party. Though he left the party and had returned before the 2019 elections, he feels that he is neglected and does not deserve to continue in the party.

Senior leader and Ongole MP, Magunta Srinivasula Reddy is uncomfortable in the party. He is said to have lost heavy business in the last four years. The liquor merchant for several years, Magunta is weighing his options to move out of the party.

Former MLA from Vijayawada, Yalamanchili Ravi, too is uncomfortable in the party. Though he joined the party after he was promised the MLA ticket, the leadership ignored him at the last minute and he was kept outside.

Senior leader and former minister D L Ravindra Reddy from Kadapa district, is another senior leader who is not happy with the party leadership. He feels that he is ignored and neglected and is currently looking at various options.

Sources say that some of these leaders are in touch with the TDP, while a few are weighing between BJP and Jana Sena. It is to be seen how many new names would add to this dissidents list once Jagan completes the new cabinet task.