How Prabhas helped out Kannappa Writer?

Pan-Indian star Prabhas essayed the role of Lord Shiva in Kannappa that features Manchu Vishnu in the lead role. Vishnu himself revealed that Prabhas charged no remuneration for his role in Kannappa. The film’s writer Thota Prasad during a recent interview revealed how Prabhas helped him during his tough time. The news saw light on a late note after the writer’s interview came out.

Thota Prasad said “I fell sick during the Maha Shivaratri time in 2010 and was hospitalized. Prabhas’s father Sri Suryanarayana Raju passed away on the same day. Prabhas came to know that I am hospitalized and he reached out to me. He made sure that the financial help reached me even when he has been in a tough time after losing his father”. Kannappa is slated for April 25th release. Prabhas is shooting for Maruthi’s Raja Saab and Hanu Raghavapudi’s Fauji.