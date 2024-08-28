x
Home > Politics

HYDRAA’s important decision over Owaisi College Demolition

HYDRAA’s important decision over Owaisi College Demolition

HYDRAA has come out with a key decision about demolishing educational institutions. After demolishing Nagarjuna’s N convention, political circles were curious about the demolition of Fatima Owaisi College, which is located in Bandlaguda, allegedly constructed on a government land and around Salakam Cheruvu.

Owaisi said that the institution is providing free education for thousands of students and he alleges that the demolition of the college is an act of jealousy. He also said that the government should kill him before demolishing his college.

However, HYDRAA has come up with a key decision. HYDRAA has decided not to demolish educational institutions that are built illegally on government lands or on ponds.

They decided to give prior notice and give proper placements for the students who are pursuing education in those colleges before the demolition as the academic year of the students will be wasted.

The decision of HYDRAA team led by Ranganath is appreciable. HYDRAA became the talk of the Telugu states as none from the previous governments has taken action on the encroachment.

-Sanyogita

