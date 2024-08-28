Darshan gets a shock after Jail Controversy

Kannada actor Darshan has been lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central jail near Bengaluru after he has been facing murder charges of his fan. Some of the pictures of Darshan’s special VIP treatment were circulated across social media and seven jail officials are suspended in the incident. BJP has been criticising the government after the incident and Darshan has been shifted to Bellary jail last night. The government also issued strict orders not to provide any special facilities to Darshan and others. 17 people including Darshan and his rumored girlfriend Pavithra Gowda are arrested in the murder case and the investigation is going on.

Darshan and Pavithra Gowda received huge outrage on social media after some of the death pictures of Darshan’s fan Renukaswamy went viral. There were speculations that there was a huge pressure on the current government of Karnataka but the social media outrage made the government stay calm. Darshan and others are currently in the judicial custody. He even has been badly criticised by some of the Kannada actors. Darshan also landed into several controversies in the past.