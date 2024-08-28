x
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Darshan gets a shock after Jail Controversy

Kannada actor Darshan has been lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central jail near Bengaluru after he has been facing murder charges of his fan. Some of the pictures of Darshan’s special VIP treatment were circulated across social media and seven jail officials are suspended in the incident. BJP has been criticising the government after the incident and Darshan has been shifted to Bellary jail last night. The government also issued strict orders not to provide any special facilities to Darshan and others. 17 people including Darshan and his rumored girlfriend Pavithra Gowda are arrested in the murder case and the investigation is going on.

Darshan and Pavithra Gowda received huge outrage on social media after some of the death pictures of Darshan’s fan Renukaswamy went viral. There were speculations that there was a huge pressure on the current government of Karnataka but the social media outrage made the government stay calm. Darshan and others are currently in the judicial custody. He even has been badly criticised by some of the Kannada actors. Darshan also landed into several controversies in the past.

