I’ll be indebted to audiences for Mirai success – Teja Sajja

Published on September 13, 2025 by swathy

Mirai released with huge expectations yesterday on a grand scale worldwide. The movie collections have been huge with Rs.27.20 crores+ gross worldwide, which is highest for Superhero Teja Sajja. Overwhelmed by the response, the makers have conducted success meet and they looked thrilled with the response.

Karthik Gattamneni, the director, stated that he cannot forget the support Teja and producer TG Vishwa Prasad has given him during the negative phase in his career. He stated that with what confidence they agreed to do a film with him after listening to the script, they maintained till the release date.

TG Vishwa Prasad invited VFX team and spoke at length about what drove him to produce the film. He stated that he wanted to deliver a world class film in Telugu Cinema and worked towards conducting the infrastructure to deliver it. He stated that People Media Factory will continue to deliver classical films further.

Manchu Manoj thanked audiences for receiving him in a negative role and giving him such a huge success. He thanked Teja Sajja, director Karthik Gattamneni, producer TG Vishwa Prasad for trusting in him and giving him re-birth as an actor with Mirai. He dedicated the success to Telugu audiences.

Teja Sajja talked about the amount of hardwork the entire had to put in for the film. He stated that along with everyone climbed up snowy Himalayan Mountains and stayed in deserts with out much facilities, just for the film. He thanked Manoj for being gracious to accept a negative role.

He further thanked VFX team as everyone being praising the output. He stated that along with director Karthik, he took a huge leap of faith and producer gave them the light to carry. He specially thanked Prabhas and Rana Daggubati for their important favors. He stated that he will be idebted to audiences for accepting him as a lead actor and giving him such a remarkable success.

