Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been taken into custody in Lahore following a three-year prison sentence issued by a trial court in the Toshakhana case. Details of this case and the implications of this political development are as follows.

What is Toshakhana case?

Toshakhana, managed by the Cabinet Division, was established in 1974 during Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s leadership to collect and store gifts given to prominent figures like parliament members, ministers, the President, and the Prime Minister. The Toshakhana case revolves around the allegation that details of these gifts were not disclosed in annual reports submitted by Imran Khan and his party to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

This issue was raised by members of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (a rival political party of Imran’s party) in 2022. They complained that Imran Khan illegally sold state gifts worth more than 14 crore Pakistani rupees during his tenure from 2018 to 2022. These gifts include the gifts he received from foreign dignitaries and royal families. The gifts included expensive watches and other costly articles. As per the complaint, these gifts were sold by Imran’s aides in Dubai.

Election Commission verdict in 2022:

The Election Commission investigated the matter and delivered its verdict in October 2022. As per this verdict, Imran Khan is found guilty by Pakistan Election Commission and so he is barred from holding public office for five years. This verdict is considered a landmark verdict in Pakistan. Election Commission also sent the references to the trial court requesting it to begin criminal proceedings.

Today’s verdict by sessions court.

Today Islamabad district and sessions court, which is handling criminal proceedings of the case, found Imran Khan guilty and given three years of prison sentence. Court also imposed 1 lakh rupees fine. Following the verdict, Imran Khan was taken into custody from his Lahore residence by the police. His political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has filed an appeal with Pakistan’s Supreme Court regarding the district court’s decision. Khan, however, insists on his innocence and claims that the charges against him are politically motivated.

Political consequences of this verdict:

The former cricket legend’s future political career is now uncertain due to this verdict. He is 70 years old now. Legal experts speculate that this conviction could potentially affect his eligibility to participate in the upcoming national elections scheduled for early November. The situation has garnered significant attention due to its potential implications for Khan’s political journey. His party’s decision to escalate the matter to the Supreme Court introduces further complexity to this legal dispute, which holds the potential to shape Pakistan’s political landscape.