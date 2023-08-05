Samantha slams rumors about seeking Financial Help

A gossip portal started speculating the news that Samantha has borrowed Rs 25 crores for her treatment of Myositis. The actress responded to the rumors and slammed the speculations. Here is her statement:

“25 crores to treat myositis? Someone got you a pretty bad deal. I am glad I am only spending the smallest fraction of that. And, I don’t think I was paid in marbles for all the work I’ve done in my career. So, I can easily take care of myself. Thank you. Myositis is a condition thousands suffer from. Let’s please be responsible with the information we put out regarding the treatment”.