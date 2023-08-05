Film Celebrities Eye Debut in 2023 Telangana Elections

As the 2023 Telangana assembly elections draw near, a wave of film celebrities is gearing up to try their hand at politics. Some intend to step into the political arena by contesting, while others focus on rallying behind their preferred leaders. Here’s a closer look.

The Indian political landscape has witnessed the emergence of numerous movie stars, particularly in Telugu states, where several film personalities have already made their mark. With each election, a fresh avenue opens for film celebrities to make their political debut. As per the grapevine, Rahul Sipligunj, a well-known folk and playback singer is all set to try his luck in Telangana politics. He started his career as a singer but his victory in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 earned him lots of fame. Then, his popularity seems to have reached the pinnacle as he performed the “Natu Natu” song on the Oscar stage. The Congress party has reportedly approached Rahul, offering him an MLA seat. It is known thing that Rahul comes from a backward caste (Nayi Brahmin) and comes from a very humble background. Rahul’s apparent interest in the offer has sparked attention.

In a similar vein, film producer Dil Raju appears to have a political itch, though he has his sights set on the upcoming general elections of 2024. Following his statement that he could become a Member of Parliament regardless of party affiliation, multiple political parties have shown keen interest in his potential candidacy. Dil Raju, however, remains tight-lipped, preferring to await the right moment. Speculation suggests he might consider contesting an MP seat in the 2024 elections if he feels confident about his chances of victory.

The trend is not confined to Telangana alone; come 2024, Andhra Pradesh might also witness an influx of celebrities participating in or backing electoral campaigns. The political sphere awaits these debutants, with the outcome of their political forays yet to be determined. The unfolding elections will reveal the extent of success these new entrants achieve in the realm of politics.