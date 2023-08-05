Is Peddireddy Minister or contractor, asks Chandrababu

Telugu Desam Party president and former chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Saturday asked whether Mr Peddireddy is a Minister or a contractor.

Talking to media persons after a power-point presentation on the poor condition of irrigation projects in the combined Chittoor district, Naidu expressed surprise how these goonda resort to physical attacks if the robbery of the Minister is questioned. Peddireddy occupies the second position after Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, in looting, the TDP supremo remarked.

Peddireddy robbed the State of Rs 40,000 cr, Chandrababu said and added that all the money that he has looted will be forced to pay back. ”Since we have given a call for ‘Yudha Bheri’ on irrigation projects, the ruling party has given the call for a war to ensure blood flow in the State,” Naidu said.

The TDP supremo feels that the days of the YSRCP are numbered and the revolt among the people is a clear witness to this. He is confident that whatever tricks the YSRCP will play it can not survive any longer.

Advising the police not to fall prey to the vicious games of the ruling party leaders, Naidu told the law enforcement agencies to honour the democratic values.

Maintaining that he always moves with a firm resolve, the TDP supremo said that this is the reason as to why he has been into active politics for the past 40 years. ”Now I am moving forward to bring awareness among the people, particularly on the destruction of irrigation projects,” he noted.

Pointing out that of the total extent of 37.43 lakh acres in the combined Chittoor district, Naidu said that land under cultivation is only 10.08 lakh acres. The fact is that land under irrigation is only 4.33 lakh acres, he stated.

Giving the details of various irrigation projects in the district, the former chief minister said that the greatness of this Chief Minister is freezing the projects in these four years. While 102 projects in Rayalaseema have been freezed, in the combined Chittoor district alone 25 projects have been preclosed. This is his reverse tendering, he remarked.

Naidu asked whether the projects can be completed if Ministers are the contractors. ”As I am now fighting on behalf of all of you, the ruling party leaders are shamelessly giving a call for bandh,” the TDP supremo added.