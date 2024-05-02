x
My second signature will be on revoking Jagan’s land ‘grabbing’ act, says Naidu

Published on May 2, 2024

My second signature will be on revoking Jagan’s land ‘grabbing’ act, says Naidu

TDP president and former chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Wednesday cautioned the people of the State that if they vote for the YSRCP their properties will be grabbed by this Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Chandrababu Naidu was addressing an immense gathering during at Chirala of Bapatla district his Praja Galam and promised that soon after he is back in power in these elections his second signature will be on revoking the Land Titling Act which he termed in a sarcastic way as the Jagan’s land grabbing act. By selling cheap liquor with ‘J’ brands, Jagan is taking away the innocent lives of the people.

This State driver, Jagan, is taking the State in reverse way as he does not know how to drive, Chandrababu Naidu remarked and said that the Chief Minister is filling his stomach by hitting the people below their belt. Promising the Backward Classes (BCs), who are the backbone of the TDP, to stand by them always, the TDP supremo said that the coming TDP allied NDA government will certainly come to the rescue of the handloom workers and their families.

Jagan’s rule is much worse than the British regime, he said, adding that even Britishers did not impose so many taxes on the people like how Jagan is now collecting money from the public. This destructive Chief Minister has started his ruling by demolishing the Praja Vedika, the TDP supremo said. Jagan has been continuing his administration as a dictator by simply subjecting the people to various kinds of threats and terrorising the common man, he remarked.

The NDA will take the responsibility to rule the State in a democratic manner by ending this dictatorial regime, Chandrababu Naidu said. Not even a single department is functioning as per norms under this inefficient Chief Minister, he said and pointed out that the services of the teachers are being used to guard the liquor shops.

The financial condition of the State is so pathetic that the State is now under Rs 13 lakh cr debts and even the salaries of the government employees are not being paid ontime, he regretted. Revenue can be generated only by creating assets and Jagan is raising loans mortgaging the assets created during the TDP regime, Chandrababu Naidu said.

The TDP supremo made an appeal to the people to go through the NDA election manifesto and only the alliance has the capacity to take the State much forward on developmental path besides providing welfare. The Vision-2020 has already been realised and all the works have been executed in Hyderabad city, he said.

Had Amaravati been completed it would have become a centre for getting revenue to take up all kinds of welfare programmes, he said. But now the condition is so pitiable that people from Chirala and Bapatla have to go to either Hyderabad or Chennai to get their works done, he stated. The people of Andhra Pradesh are in such a miserable condition now that they can not say which is their capital, Chandrababu Naidu said with a tone of deep concern.

Recalling the measures taken by him to complete Polavaram, Chandrababu Naidu said that this inefficient Chief Minister is not utilising the water as the works were executed during the TDP regime. People are eagerly waiting for the polling day of May 13 to vote for the NDA, the TDP supremo said and stated that 10 per cent reservation is being provided for the economically weaker sections in upper castes.

“If you want jobs Babu should be back and if Babu should be back you all should vote for NDA and this psycho should be sent home,” he said referring to Jagan. Reiterating that the Super-Six will be implemented with a commitment, Chandrababu Naidu said that the BC declaration also will be implemented.

Assets will be created and the revenue generated from the properties will be distributed to the poor, the TDP president said and promised to complete all the pending projects in Chirala Assembly segment besides developing the area as a tourist centre. How this Chief Minister, who could not build canals, can construct three capitals, Chandrababu Naidu asked and made an appeal to the people to think on these lines.

