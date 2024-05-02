Taxiwala Combo on Cards

Vijay Deverakonda and Rahul Sankrityan worked for Taxiwala and the film was a smashing hit. Despite being leaked online, the film made big money in theatres. The duo had plans to work together soon and the film is now happening. Rahul who last directed Shyam Singha Roy worked on the script from the past two years. The final narration took place recently and Vijay Deverakonda is convinced with the final draft. Mythri Movie Makers are on board to produce this prestigious project.

The shooting formalities are expected to start in November and Rahul is currently busy with the pre-production work. Vijay Deverakonda who delivered a disaster like Family Star is now shooting for Gowtam Tinnanuri’s actioner and Vijay essays the role of a cop. The film is yet to be titled and is produced by Sithara Entertainments. More details awaited.