x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot
Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot
Things To Do In Karthika Masam
Things To Do In Karthika Masam
Lalitha Photoshoot
Lalitha Photoshoot
Urvashi Rautela For Jimmy Choo
Urvashi Rautela For Jimmy Choo
Surveen Chawla’s Gracious Attire
Surveen Chawla’s Gracious Attire
Krystle D’Souza’s Dubai Vacation
Krystle D’Souza’s Dubai Vacation
Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding
Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding
CasterOil Health Benefits
CasterOil Health Benefits
Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look
Nabha Natesh Saree Love
Nabha Natesh Saree Love
Karishma Tanna Graceful Look
Karishma Tanna Graceful Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look
Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress
Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress
Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges
Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges
Ketika Sharma in Desi Style
Ketika Sharma in Desi Style
Pragya jaiswal latest pics
Pragya jaiswal latest pics
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Taxiwala Combo on Cards

Published on May 2, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Trailer is packed with Action
image
Manchu Manoj looks Intense in Bhairavam
image
MP Avinash Guided Social Media Attacks Through PA Raghava Reddy
image
Can Varun Tej dominate Suriya?
image
Aamir Khan looking towards South Directors

Taxiwala Combo on Cards

Vijay Deverakonda and Rahul Sankrityan worked for Taxiwala and the film was a smashing hit. Despite being leaked online, the film made big money in theatres. The duo had plans to work together soon and the film is now happening. Rahul who last directed Shyam Singha Roy worked on the script from the past two years. The final narration took place recently and Vijay Deverakonda is convinced with the final draft. Mythri Movie Makers are on board to produce this prestigious project.

The shooting formalities are expected to start in November and Rahul is currently busy with the pre-production work. Vijay Deverakonda who delivered a disaster like Family Star is now shooting for Gowtam Tinnanuri’s actioner and Vijay essays the role of a cop. The film is yet to be titled and is produced by Sithara Entertainments. More details awaited.

Next My second signature will be on revoking Jagan’s land ‘grabbing’ act, says Naidu Previous Directors Day Event Cancelled
else

TRENDING

image
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Trailer is packed with Action
image
Manchu Manoj looks Intense in Bhairavam
image
Can Varun Tej dominate Suriya?

Latest

image
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Trailer is packed with Action
image
Manchu Manoj looks Intense in Bhairavam
image
MP Avinash Guided Social Media Attacks Through PA Raghava Reddy
image
Can Varun Tej dominate Suriya?
image
Aamir Khan looking towards South Directors

Most Read

image
MP Avinash Guided Social Media Attacks Through PA Raghava Reddy
image
Polavaram Project is Top Priority for Andhra Pradesh Government: Minister Nimmala
image
India’s Incredible New Weapon with 1000 km Range

Related Articles

Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot Things To Do In Karthika Masam Lalitha Photoshoot Urvashi Rautela For Jimmy Choo Surveen Chawla’s Gracious Attire Krystle D’Souza’s Dubai Vacation Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding CasterOil Health Benefits Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look Nabha Natesh Saree Love Karishma Tanna Graceful Look Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges Ketika Sharma in Desi Style Pragya jaiswal latest pics Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions