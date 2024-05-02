Directors Day Event Cancelled

The Directors of Telugu cinema have planned to celebrate the Directors Day on May 4th in a grand manner marking the birth anniversary of legendary director Dasari Narayana Rao. The event was planned to take place in LB Stadium and all the directors are invited along with top actors of Telugu cinema. Megastar Chiranjeevi is the special guest to attend the event. But the event was called off as the Hyderabad Police denied permission for the event. There are reports that the event will be celebrated at a later date but for now, the event has been cancelled.

Several directors like SS Rajamouli, Anil Ravipudi and others have planned to act in skits on the stage during the event. Grand arrangements are being made but the event is called off at the last minute now. Veera Shankar, the President of Telugu Film Directors Association will make an official statement for the same soon.