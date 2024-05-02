x
Anusha Swamy’s Pole Photoshoot
Things To Do In Karthika Masam
Lalitha Photoshoot
Urvashi Rautela For Jimmy Choo
Surveen Chawla’s Gracious Attire
Krystle D’Souza’s Dubai Vacation
Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding
CasterOil Health Benefits
Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look
Nabha Natesh Saree Love
Karishma Tanna Graceful Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look
Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress
Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges
Ketika Sharma in Desi Style
Pragya jaiswal latest pics
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Directors Day Event Cancelled

Published on May 2, 2024 by ratnasri

Directors Day Event Cancelled

The Directors of Telugu cinema have planned to celebrate the Directors Day on May 4th in a grand manner marking the birth anniversary of legendary director Dasari Narayana Rao. The event was planned to take place in LB Stadium and all the directors are invited along with top actors of Telugu cinema. Megastar Chiranjeevi is the special guest to attend the event. But the event was called off as the Hyderabad Police denied permission for the event. There are reports that the event will be celebrated at a later date but for now, the event has been cancelled.

Several directors like SS Rajamouli, Anil Ravipudi and others have planned to act in skits on the stage during the event. Grand arrangements are being made but the event is called off at the last minute now. Veera Shankar, the President of Telugu Film Directors Association will make an official statement for the same soon.

