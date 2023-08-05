Trivikram and Thaman waiting for Mahesh Babu’s Call

Superstar Mahesh Babu will be celebrating his birthday on August 9th and every year an update from his film would be out. He is shooting for Guntur Kaaram and Trivikram is focused on the music work. There are lot of speculations about Thaman and his music for Guntur Kaaram. The young sensation is working on the tunes of Guntur Kaaram currently. Trivikram has zeroed in a tune and the song is getting ready.

If Mahesh Babu is convinced with the tune and the song, it would be out on August 9th. Thaman composed some of the tunes in the past but they were rejected by Mahesh Babu. The first single will be out on August 9th only if Mahesh Babu gets convinced completely. Trivikram and Thaman are waiting for the call of Mahesh. He is holidaying in London currently along with his family. Guntur Kaaram shoot is expected to resume this month and the film is announced for Sankranthi 2024 release. Sree Leela and Meenakshi Chaudhary are the leading ladies.