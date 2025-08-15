Independence Day Boost for Theatres

Two biggies Coolie and War 2 released during the Independence Day holiday season. Both these films are pan-Indian attempts and they opened on a grand note yesterday. Coolie had an edge and dominated all over with the first day box-office numbers. Despite receiving negative word of mouth, both War 2 and Coolie are having a super strong Friday all over as it is a national holiday.

The Independence day holiday has brought a big boost to theatres and War 2, Coolie witnessed packed houses from morning. The evening and the night shows for both these films are super strong. Both War 2 and Coolie are expected to have a decent first weekend all over. Mahavatar Narasimha and Saiyara are performing well on the holiday in the limited screens. On the whole, it is a great Friday for all the films.