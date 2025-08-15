x
Switch to: తెలుగు
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Independence Day Boost for Theatres

Published on August 15, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Independence Day Boost for Theatres
image
Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara Pushed Again
image
Video: Today’s Trending News
image
Video: Movie Bulletin
image
Day 1 : Coolie shatters records, War 2 falls short

Independence Day Boost for Theatres

Two biggies Coolie and War 2 released during the Independence Day holiday season. Both these films are pan-Indian attempts and they opened on a grand note yesterday. Coolie had an edge and dominated all over with the first day box-office numbers. Despite receiving negative word of mouth, both War 2 and Coolie are having a super strong Friday all over as it is a national holiday.

The Independence day holiday has brought a big boost to theatres and War 2, Coolie witnessed packed houses from morning. The evening and the night shows for both these films are super strong. Both War 2 and Coolie are expected to have a decent first weekend all over. Mahavatar Narasimha and Saiyara are performing well on the holiday in the limited screens. On the whole, it is a great Friday for all the films.

Previous Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara Pushed Again
else

TRENDING

image
Independence Day Boost for Theatres
image
Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara Pushed Again
image
Day 1 : Coolie shatters records, War 2 falls short

Latest

image
Independence Day Boost for Theatres
image
Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara Pushed Again
image
Video: Today’s Trending News
image
Video: Movie Bulletin
image
Day 1 : Coolie shatters records, War 2 falls short

Most Read

image
Pawan Kalyan Slams Jagan: ‘One Rule for Victory, Another for Defeat
image
PM Modi’s 79th Independence Day Speech: Reforms, Health, and a Vision for 2047
image
Andhra Pradesh High Court Dismisses YSRCP Petition for Re-polling in Pulivendula, Vontimitta ZPTC By-elections

Related Articles

vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look