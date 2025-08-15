Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara Pushed Again

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja’s next release is Mass Jathara, a mass entertainer directed by debutant Bhanu Bhogavarapu. The film’s shoot is in the final stages and the makers have announced an August 27th release for the film. The release of Mass Jathara is now pushed due to various reasons. The film’s pending shoot is delayed because of the ongoing Union strike. The teaser of the film and the released single received mixed response from the audience.

The makers along with Ravi Teja have decided to postpone the film’s release and the new release date will be announced very soon. Sreeleela plays the leading lady and Bheems is the music composer. Ravi Teja essays the role of a cop in this mass entertainer. Sithara Entertainments are the producers. Mass Jathara is a crucial one for Ravi Teja. The actor delivered a series of flops in the recent times. He is currently shooting for Kishore Tirumala’s family drama which will release next year.